Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Gerald Marvin Schaefer

   Ger­ald Mar­vin Schae­fer, age 70, of Mayville,  passed away on Mon­day, Sep­tem­ber 11, 2023, at Hope Nurs­ing Home in Lomira.
   Ger­ald was born the son of Mil­ton and Vi­o­let (Nagel) Schae­fer on March 25, 1953, in the Town of Hus­tis­ford. He grad­u­ated from Mayville High School in 1971. He was united in mar­riage to Loris Finke on Sep­tem­ber 6, 1980, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Ger­ald was em­ployed at Cres­cent Garage, Mayville Metal, and Cen­tro. Be­fore re­tir­ing, he worked at Lee Pre­ci­sion in Hart­ford. He loved camp­ing, going to stock car races, and spend­ing time with his dog, Blinky.
Ger­ald is sur­vived by his wife, Loris; brother, James Schae­fer; sis­ter-in-law, Joan Schae­fer; step­-brother, Jim Schae­fer; aunts, Car­olyn and Lor­raine Nagel; in-laws, Mar­i­lyn Finke, Betty Miller, Emily (Roy) Rass­mann, Judi (Ron) Bas­t­ian, Bonita (Wally) Za­s­trow, Leon (Marge) Finke, Roland Finke, Don (Donna) Finke. Ger­ald is fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.
Ger­ald was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; un­cles, Mar­vin and George Nagel; sis­ter-in-law, Joy Finke; broth­ers-in-law, Robert Finke and Vilas Miller.
A fu­neral ser­vice for Ger­ald will be held on Tues­day, Sep­tem­ber 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville with Rev. James Mall­mann of­fi­ci­at­ing. Vis­i­ta­tion will take place at the fu­neral home on Tues­day, Sep­tem­ber 19, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of ser­vice at 2 p.m. In­ter­ment will fol­low the ser­vice at St. John’s Ceme­tery in Mayville.
The fam­ily wishes to ex­tend a heart­felt thank you to the staff at Hope Nurs­ing Home in Lomira and SSM Hos­pice for all the com­pas­sion and care they showed to Ger­ald and their fam­ily.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www. Koepsellfh.com
