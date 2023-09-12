Gerald Marvin Schaefer
Gerald Marvin Schaefer, age 70, of Mayville, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Hope Nursing Home in Lomira.
Gerald was born the son of Milton and Violet (Nagel) Schaefer on March 25, 1953, in the Town of Hustisford. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1971. He was united in marriage to Loris Finke on September 6, 1980, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Gerald was employed at Crescent Garage, Mayville Metal, and Centro. Before retiring, he worked at Lee Precision in Hartford. He loved camping, going to stock car races, and spending time with his dog, Blinky.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Loris; brother, James Schaefer; sister-in-law, Joan Schaefer; step-brother, Jim Schaefer; aunts, Carolyn and Lorraine Nagel; in-laws, Marilyn Finke, Betty Miller, Emily (Roy) Rassmann, Judi (Ron) Bastian, Bonita (Wally) Zastrow, Leon (Marge) Finke, Roland Finke, Don (Donna) Finke. Gerald is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; uncles, Marvin and George Nagel; sister-in-law, Joy Finke; brothers-in-law, Robert Finke and Vilas Miller.
A funeral service for Gerald will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Rev. James Mallmann officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hope Nursing Home in Lomira and SSM Hospice for all the compassion and care they showed to Gerald and their family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www. Koepsellfh.com
