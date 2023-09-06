Trent Dean Twardokus

Trent Dean Twar­dokus en­tered the arms of his lov­ing Sav­ior on Mon­day, Sept. 4, 2023.

Trent was born on Au­gust 30, 1995, to Dean and Car­rie (Bunkoske) Twar­dokus. The fol­low­ing day he was bap­tized and be­came a Child of God. Trent was a life­long mem­ber of Trin­ity Ev. Lutheran Church in Huils­burg. He at­tended and grad­u­ated from the spe­cial ed­u­ca­tion pro­gram at Hori­con High School.

Trent touched the lives of many peo­ple through­out his life. Whether it be his ther­a­pists, teach­ers, friends, or fam­ily, Trent made a big im­pact on so many peo­ple. Trent did things in his own way and taught oth­ers to see the world through his eyes.

Trent loved being in his com­fort zone with his fam­ily. In his younger years, Trent en­joyed trav­el­ling to base­ball and foot­ball games to watch his brother, Nathan, play. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Pack­ers. Many spe­cial mem­o­ries were made cheer­ing on the Pack­ers with his fam­ily. GO! PACK! GO!

Trent is sur­vived by his par­ents, Dean and Car­rie Twar­dokus; his brother and sis­ter-in-law, Nathan (Jes­sica) Twar­dokus; niece, Olivia; ma­ter­nal grand­par­ents, Thomas and LuAnn Bunkoske; pa­ter­nal grand­fa­ther, Mar­vin Twar­dokus; aunts and un­cles, Kevin and Kyle Bunkoske, Ronald Twar­dokus, Lori (Bruce) Braun, Dale (Kathy) Twar­dokus, Sharyl (Bill) New­bury. Trent is fur­ther sur­vived by his cousins and other rel­a­tives and friends.

Trent was pre­ceded in death by his grand­mother, Ar­lene Twar­dokus.

Fu­neral Ser­vices for Trent were held on Sun­day, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. at Trin­ity Ev. Lutheran Church in Huils­burg, with Rev. Jef­fery Drake of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion for Trent was held at church on Sun­day from 1 p.m. until the time of ser­vice at 3 p.m. In­ter­ment fol­lowed the ser­vice at Trin­ity Ev. Lutheran Ceme­tery in Huils­burg.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www. Koepsellfh.com.

