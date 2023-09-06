Trent Dean Twardokus
Trent Dean Twardokus entered the arms of his loving Savior on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Trent was born on August 30, 1995, to Dean and Carrie (Bunkoske) Twardokus. The following day he was baptized and became a Child of God. Trent was a lifelong member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Huilsburg. He attended and graduated from the special education program at Horicon High School.
Trent touched the lives of many people throughout his life. Whether it be his therapists, teachers, friends, or family, Trent made a big impact on so many people. Trent did things in his own way and taught others to see the world through his eyes.
Trent loved being in his comfort zone with his family. In his younger years, Trent enjoyed travelling to baseball and football games to watch his brother, Nathan, play. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. Many special memories were made cheering on the Packers with his family. GO! PACK! GO!
Trent is survived by his parents, Dean and Carrie Twardokus; his brother and sister-in-law, Nathan (Jessica) Twardokus; niece, Olivia; maternal grandparents, Thomas and LuAnn Bunkoske; paternal grandfather, Marvin Twardokus; aunts and uncles, Kevin and Kyle Bunkoske, Ronald Twardokus, Lori (Bruce) Braun, Dale (Kathy) Twardokus, Sharyl (Bill) Newbury. Trent is further survived by his cousins and other relatives and friends.
Trent was preceded in death by his grandmother, Arlene Twardokus.
Funeral Services for Trent were held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Huilsburg, with Rev. Jeffery Drake officiating. A visitation for Trent was held at church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Interment followed the service at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Huilsburg.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www. Koepsellfh.com.