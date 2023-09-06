Debbie M. Cappelli

Mrs. Deb­bie Marie Cap­pelli of Hori­con, for­merly of Grafton, passed away late Mon­day evening, Sep­tem­ber 4, 2023, at Au­rora Zil­ber Hos­pice in Wauwatosa. She was 59 years old.

Deb­bie was born in Port Wash­ing­ton on Oc­to­ber 22, 1963, daugh­ter of Low­ell and Ar­lene (nee West) Lieben­stein. She grew up in Grafton and at­tended local schools, grad­u­at­ing from Grafton High School, Class of 1982. Deb­bie con­tin­ued her ed­u­ca­tion at Fox Val­ley Tech­ni­cal Col­lege, ob­tain­ing a cer­tifi­cate in truck dri­ving, be­fore earn­ing her bach­e­lor’s de­gree in busi­ness ad­min­is­tra­tion from UW-Mil­wau­kee in 1990.

While dri­ving 18-Wheel­ers over the road, she met the love of her life, John “JC” Cap­pelli. They were united in mar­riage on Jan­u­ary 27, 2001 in Ger­man­town and set­tled down in Hus­tis­ford, be­fore mov­ing to their home in Hori­con in 2010. They en­joyed a won­der­ful 22 years to­gether.

Deb was very artis­tic. She de­signed and made jew­elry for many years. She en­joyed trav­el­ing, tak­ing care of her home and yard, flower gar­den­ing and pho­tog­ra­phy. Fam­ily meant every­thing to her, and she was al­ways there if some­one needed help.

Those left to cher­ish her mem­ory in­clude her hus­band, John “JC”; her mother, Ar­lene Lieben­stein; brother, Troy (spe­cial friend Dawn Dieringer) Lieben­stein; mother-in-law, Adele Cap­pelli; and brother-in-law, Wal­ter Cap­pelli. She is fur­ther sur­vived by niece, Nic­hole Lieben­stein; nephew, Noah Narlock; cousins, Car­rie (Rick) Scheel-Bath, Todd (Carol) Lieben­stein, and Craig (Lisa) Lieben­stein; aunt, Lyn (Mark) May; other fam­ily and friends.

Deb­bie was pre­ceded in death by her grand­par­ents; fa­ther, Low­ell Lieben­stein; fa­ther-in-law, Odino Cap­pelli; aunts and un­cles, Mar­jorie (Daniel) Szy­ch­lin­ski and Neal (Marie) Lieben­stein; and close fam­ily friend, Lori Man­thei.

A Memo­r­ial Ser­vice was held at 6 p.m. on Mon­day, Sept. 11, at the Eernisse Fu­neral Home, 1167 Wash­ing­ton Ave., Cedar­burg. Rev. Linda West­phal-Buth presided. The fam­ily re­ceived guests at the Eernisse Fu­neral Home on Mon­day from 4 p.m. until ser­vices began at 6 p.m.

Eernisse Fu­neral Home is hon­ored to as­sist the fam­ily with arrange­ments. On­line con­do­lences may be left at www.​eer​niss​efun​eral​home.​com.

