Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Debbie M. Cappelli

Debbie M. Cappelli Debbie M. Cappelli

Mrs. Deb­bie Marie Cap­pelli of Hori­con, for­merly of Grafton, passed away late Mon­day evening, Sep­tem­ber 4, 2023, at Au­rora Zil­ber Hos­pice in Wauwatosa. She was 59 years old.
Deb­bie was born in Port Wash­ing­ton on Oc­to­ber 22, 1963, daugh­ter of Low­ell and Ar­lene (nee West) Lieben­stein. She grew up in Grafton and at­tended local schools, grad­u­at­ing from Grafton High School, Class of 1982. Deb­bie con­tin­ued her ed­u­ca­tion at Fox Val­ley Tech­ni­cal Col­lege, ob­tain­ing a cer­tifi­cate in truck dri­ving, be­fore earn­ing her bach­e­lor’s de­gree in busi­ness ad­min­is­tra­tion from UW-Mil­wau­kee in 1990.
While dri­ving 18-Wheel­ers over the road, she met the love of her life, John “JC” Cap­pelli. They were united in mar­riage on Jan­u­ary 27, 2001 in Ger­man­town and set­tled down in Hus­tis­ford, be­fore mov­ing to their home in Hori­con in 2010. They en­joyed a won­der­ful 22 years to­gether.
Deb was very artis­tic. She de­signed and made jew­elry for many years. She en­joyed trav­el­ing, tak­ing care of her home and yard, flower gar­den­ing and pho­tog­ra­phy. Fam­ily meant every­thing to her, and she was al­ways there if some­one needed help.
Those left to cher­ish her mem­ory in­clude her hus­band, John “JC”; her mother, Ar­lene Lieben­stein; brother, Troy (spe­cial friend Dawn Dieringer) Lieben­stein; mother-in-law, Adele Cap­pelli; and brother-in-law, Wal­ter Cap­pelli. She is fur­ther sur­vived by niece, Nic­hole Lieben­stein; nephew, Noah Narlock; cousins, Car­rie (Rick) Scheel-Bath, Todd (Carol) Lieben­stein, and Craig (Lisa) Lieben­stein; aunt, Lyn (Mark) May; other fam­ily and friends.
Deb­bie was pre­ceded in death by her grand­par­ents; fa­ther, Low­ell Lieben­stein; fa­ther-in-law, Odino Cap­pelli; aunts and un­cles, Mar­jorie (Daniel) Szy­ch­lin­ski and Neal (Marie) Lieben­stein; and close fam­ily friend, Lori Man­thei.
A Memo­r­ial Ser­vice was held at 6 p.m. on Mon­day, Sept. 11, at the Eernisse Fu­neral Home, 1167 Wash­ing­ton Ave., Cedar­burg. Rev. Linda West­phal-Buth presided. The fam­ily re­ceived guests at the Eernisse Fu­neral Home on Mon­day from 4 p.m. until ser­vices began at 6 p.m.
Eernisse Fu­neral Home is hon­ored to as­sist the fam­ily with arrange­ments. On­line con­do­lences may be left at www.​eer​niss​efun​eral​home.​com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Trent Dean Twardokus
Dodge County Pionier

Trent Dean Twardokus

Trent Dean Twar­dokus en­tered the arms of his lov­ing Sav­ior on Mon­day, Sept. 4,...

Posted on

Jason James Heinecke
Campbellsport News

Jason James Heinecke

Jason James Heinecke of Allenton, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 1,...

Posted on

Alan H. Stutzman
Campbellsport News

Alan H. Stutzman

Alan “Foxy” H. Stutzman, 90, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3,...

Posted on

Campbellsport News

Sheryl M. Day

Sheryl M. Day, 72, of Fond du Lac passed away peacefully Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Hospice...

Posted on

Vincent J. Nigh
Kewaskum Statesman

Vincent J. Nigh

Vincent J. Nigh, 91, of Kewaskum, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2023, at Froedtert...

Posted on

Mark David Knickel
Campbellsport News

Mark David Knickel

Mark David Knickel, 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, peacefully in his...

Posted on