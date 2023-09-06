Debbie M. Cappelli
Mrs. Debbie Marie Cappelli of Horicon, formerly of Grafton, passed away late Monday evening, September 4, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was 59 years old.
Debbie was born in Port Washington on October 22, 1963, daughter of Lowell and Arlene (nee West) Liebenstein. She grew up in Grafton and attended local schools, graduating from Grafton High School, Class of 1982. Debbie continued her education at Fox Valley Technical College, obtaining a certificate in truck driving, before earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW-Milwaukee in 1990.
While driving 18-Wheelers over the road, she met the love of her life, John “JC” Cappelli. They were united in marriage on January 27, 2001 in Germantown and settled down in Hustisford, before moving to their home in Horicon in 2010. They enjoyed a wonderful 22 years together.
Deb was very artistic. She designed and made jewelry for many years. She enjoyed traveling, taking care of her home and yard, flower gardening and photography. Family meant everything to her, and she was always there if someone needed help.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, John “JC”; her mother, Arlene Liebenstein; brother, Troy (special friend Dawn Dieringer) Liebenstein; mother-in-law, Adele Cappelli; and brother-in-law, Walter Cappelli. She is further survived by niece, Nichole Liebenstein; nephew, Noah Narlock; cousins, Carrie (Rick) Scheel-Bath, Todd (Carol) Liebenstein, and Craig (Lisa) Liebenstein; aunt, Lyn (Mark) May; other family and friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Lowell Liebenstein; father-in-law, Odino Cappelli; aunts and uncles, Marjorie (Daniel) Szychlinski and Neal (Marie) Liebenstein; and close family friend, Lori Manthei.
A Memorial Service was held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Rev. Linda Westphal-Buth presided. The family received guests at the Eernisse Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. until services began at 6 p.m.
Eernisse Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.