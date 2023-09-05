Jason James Heinecke of Allenton, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2023.

He was born on January 28, 1981 to Allen and Jayne (nee Glock) Heinecke of Allenton. Jason graduated from Slinger High School in 1999. He became a Certified Master ASE Mechanic.

Jason married his soul mate, his best friend, Kristen (nee Konrath) on September 17, 2011, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger.

Jason was the owner of Heinecke Auto located in Campbellsport. He enjoyed his time motor bike racing from the age of eight to present, winning many first place trophies. Some of his proudest moments were when his daughter, Ashley, joined him racing her bike and they both won first place in different classes and teaching his son, Collin, how to ride his 4-wheeler. Jason also enjoyed UTV adventures with his family and friends and just having a great time. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished his two children, Ashley and Collin.

Jason is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kristen; two children, Ashley (10) and Collin (8); his parents, Allen and Jayne (nee Glock) Heinecke; his parents-in-law, Paul and Roxanne (nee Reiser) Konrath; siblings, Andy (significant other, Kristina) and Jody (Jim) Fellers; sibling-in-law, Jamie (Marty) Harris, Jr. He is further survived by his nieces and nephew, Breanne and Bristol Harris and Luke and Abby Fellers; aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many close friends.

Jason is preceded in death by his uncle, Kenny Heinecke; his paternal grandfather, Lester Heinecke, and his maternal grandfather, Charles Glock.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington Street, Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at church Friday, September 8, from 1:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Interment will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.

Please, in lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to assist Jason’s family in these difficult times.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262-338-2050

