Alan H. Stutzman

Alan “Foxy” H. Stutzman, 90, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at his home with his family,

He was born on January 31, 1933, to the late Elmer and Hannah (nee Suter) Stutzman in Milwaukee. Alan attended North Division High School in Milwaukee. On June 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary Joyce Gruber. Alan honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed the outdoors, fox trapping, deer hunting, and trout fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and all his grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.

Those Alan leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Stutzman; five children, Mary (Douglas) Kleinhans, Andrew Stutzman, Jennifer (Kevin) Sippel, Russell Stutzman, and Jerome (Connie) Stutzman; 12 grandchildren, Jeannie, Daniel, Kathryn, Susan, Rachel, William, Timothy, Rebecca, Uriah, Nichole, Shawn, and Michael; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rachel Stutzman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his sister, Cynthia “June” (Hayden) Kelley.

A private Celebration of life for Alan will be held.

Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Alan’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

