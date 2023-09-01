Sheryl M. Day, 72, of Fond du Lac passed away peacefully Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

She was born on December 21, 1950 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Alfred “Fritz” and Marianne (nee Unferth) Wondra. On June 25, 1982, Sheryl was united in marriage to Gerald A. Day in Fond du Lac. Sheryl was a certified A.O.D.A. and was a counselor in Winnebago County.

She was a 1969 graduate of Campbellsport High School and received an Associate Degree from UW-Fond du Lac. Sheryl belonged to a lot of veterans’ organizations and was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved sports, especially the Chicago Bears and was a huge Northwestern fan.

Survivors include her sister, Sally (Jim) Schrauth of Campbellsport; brothers, Scott (Sharon) Wondra of Lomira, Steve Wondra of Lomira, Shawn Wondra of Campbellsport, and Shane (Amy) Wondra of Pickett; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Marianne; and her husband, Gerald, on March 7, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109W. Main St., Campbellsport.

Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home; and inurment will be in Oakhill Cemetery in Horicon.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

