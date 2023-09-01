Campbellsport News
Posted on

Sheryl M. Day

Sheryl M. Day, 72, of Fond du Lac passed away peacefully Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
She was born on December 21, 1950 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Alfred “Fritz” and Marianne (nee Unferth) Wondra. On June 25, 1982, Sheryl was united in marriage to Gerald A. Day in Fond du Lac. Sheryl was a certified A.O.D.A. and was a counselor in Winnebago County.
She was a 1969 graduate of Campbellsport High School and received an Associate Degree from UW-Fond du Lac. Sheryl belonged to a lot of veterans’ organizations and was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved sports, especially the Chicago Bears and was a huge Northwestern fan.
Survivors include her sister, Sally (Jim) Schrauth of Campbellsport; brothers, Scott (Sharon) Wondra of Lomira, Steve Wondra of Lomira, Shawn Wondra of Campbellsport, and Shane (Amy) Wondra of Pickett; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Marianne; and her husband, Gerald, on March 7, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109W. Main St., Campbellsport.
Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home; and inurment will be in Oakhill Cemetery in Horicon.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Vincent J. Nigh
Kewaskum Statesman

Vincent J. Nigh

Vincent J. Nigh, 91, of Kewaskum, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2023, at Froedtert...

Posted on

Mark David Knickel
Campbellsport News

Mark David Knickel

Mark David Knickel, 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, peacefully in his...

Posted on

Kewaskum Statesman

Corrine Mlodzik

Corrine Mlodzik, age 91, passed away peacefully and comfortably due to congestive heart failure on...

Posted on

Thomas H. Stern
Kewaskum Statesman

Thomas H. Stern

Thomas H. Stern, age 68, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 25, 2023. Thomas...

Posted on

Warren C. Lovejoy
Dodge County Pionier

Warren C. Lovejoy

War­ren C. Love­joy <!-- -->    War­ren C. Love­joy, 91,...

Posted on

Campbellsport News

James Stoffel

  James “Jimmer” Stoffel, 55, currently of Marietta, GA, passed away early this summer...

Posted on