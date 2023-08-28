Warren C. Lovejoy

Dodge County Pionier
   War­ren C. Love­joy, 91, for­merly of Hori­con, passed away on Sun­day, Aug. 27, 2023, at Prairie Ridge As­sisted Liv­ing in Mayville, with his daugh­ter, Lori, by his side.
War­ren was born on May 20, 1932, in the Bran­don area to Byron and Norma (Nos­ter) Love­joy. He grad­u­ated from Bran­don High School in 1950. He en­listed in the Air Force shortly after grad­u­a­tion and served most of his term of duty in Japan.
After his re­turn home, he began work­ing at John Deere Hori­con Works.
On May 16, 1959, he mar­ried Donna We­ich­brodt at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Hori­con. They later bought a farm on St. He­lena Road, and he worked the farm while con­tin­u­ing to work at John Deere until his early re­tire­ment due to health is­sues on De­cem­ber 1, 1992.
War­ren loved the out­doors and en­joyed work­ing the fields on his farm. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many good times with his fa­ther and brother hunt­ing in Canada and North­ern Wis­con­sin.
War­ren is sur­vived by his daugh­ters, Lori (Richard) Marschke of Hori­con and Peggy (Robert) Web­ster of Stow, MA; grand­chil­dren, John (Melissa), Elias and Abi­gail; sis­ter, Carol (Earl) Navis of North Fond du Lac and sis­ter-in-law, Bev­erly We­ich­brodt of Hori­con; nieces and nephews and other rel­a­tives and friends.
He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; his wife, Donna; sis­ters, Jean Gohlke, Mae Holmer, and Betty Fre­ville; and brother, Ver­non Love­joy.
In fol­low­ing with the wishes of War­ren, there will be no for­mal fu­neral ser­vice. His fam­ily will have a pri­vate fam­ily re­mem­brance.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com
