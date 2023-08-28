Warren C. Lovejoy
Warren C. Lovejoy
<!–
–>
Warren C. Lovejoy, 91, formerly of Horicon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville, with his daughter, Lori, by his side.
Warren was born on May 20, 1932, in the Brandon area to Byron and Norma (Noster) Lovejoy. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1950. He enlisted in the Air Force shortly after graduation and served most of his term of duty in Japan.
After his return home, he began working at John Deere Horicon Works.
On May 16, 1959, he married Donna Weichbrodt at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. They later bought a farm on St. Helena Road, and he worked the farm while continuing to work at John Deere until his early retirement due to health issues on December 1, 1992.
Warren loved the outdoors and enjoyed working the fields on his farm. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many good times with his father and brother hunting in Canada and Northern Wisconsin.
Warren is survived by his daughters, Lori (Richard) Marschke of Horicon and Peggy (Robert) Webster of Stow, MA; grandchildren, John (Melissa), Elias and Abigail; sister, Carol (Earl) Navis of North Fond du Lac and sister-in-law, Beverly Weichbrodt of Horicon; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; sisters, Jean Gohlke, Mae Holmer, and Betty Freville; and brother, Vernon Lovejoy.
In following with the wishes of Warren, there will be no formal funeral service. His family will have a private family remembrance.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com
Warren was born on May 20, 1932, in the Brandon area to Byron and Norma (Noster) Lovejoy. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1950. He enlisted in the Air Force shortly after graduation and served most of his term of duty in Japan.
After his return home, he began working at John Deere Horicon Works.
On May 16, 1959, he married Donna Weichbrodt at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. They later bought a farm on St. Helena Road, and he worked the farm while continuing to work at John Deere until his early retirement due to health issues on December 1, 1992.
Warren loved the outdoors and enjoyed working the fields on his farm. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many good times with his father and brother hunting in Canada and Northern Wisconsin.
Warren is survived by his daughters, Lori (Richard) Marschke of Horicon and Peggy (Robert) Webster of Stow, MA; grandchildren, John (Melissa), Elias and Abigail; sister, Carol (Earl) Navis of North Fond du Lac and sister-in-law, Beverly Weichbrodt of Horicon; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; sisters, Jean Gohlke, Mae Holmer, and Betty Freville; and brother, Vernon Lovejoy.
In following with the wishes of Warren, there will be no formal funeral service. His family will have a private family remembrance.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com