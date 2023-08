‘This is Empire Threshing Association Performing’

‘This is Empire Threshing Association Performing’ KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR There is an amazing experience that happens the fourth Saturday of August on Hwy B east of Eden, but how did the Empire Thresheree start? This is the story of the first one, the brainstorming for which occurred more than 40 years ago. Direct quotes are from Jim Twohig, who narrates a story well. He is one