The Appropriations Clause and the C.F.P.B. Funding Debate

The Appropriations Clause and the C.F.P.B. Funding Debate CONGRESSMAN SCOTT FITZGERALD (WI-05) The power of the purse is one of the most powerful checks Congress has on the Executive Branch. A landmark Supreme Court case, OPM vs. Richmond, underscored the importance of the Appropriations Clause in upholding the integrity of government spending. However, recent controversies surrounding the