| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Even as the dog days bark themselves out, a few wish the season would wag its tail a little longer. While some bewail sweating through warm weather, it gives way quickly. Leastwise, the older you get. During childhood, the long days might never end. Too soon the school bell rang us into routine. Always a step farther up the educational ladder.