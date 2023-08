Have You Been Listening?

| ENJOY EVERY SANDWICH | Have You Been Listening? MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR I would not blame you if you did not know, but the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team is nearing its 70th win this season and holds a three-game lead over some club from Chicago in the National League Central standings. The Brewers boast one of the best starting pitching rotations in the majors and have an offense