Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Irene Mae McClellan

Irene Mae McClellan Irene Mae McClellan
   Irene Mae McClellan, 86, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Wausaukee on August 21, 2023.
Irene was born the daughter of Samuel and Katherine Greshay on August 3, 1937, in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Horicon High School.
   Irene was united in marriage to John “Bob” McClellan on September 24, 1977, and were blessed with 42 years of marriage.
Irene’s faith was something she lived everyday and could often be found reading her Bible or listening to it on tapes. She was a former member of Christian Life Fellowship in Mayville.
Irene enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She also was an avid reader, especially of novels. Irene enjoyed passing time by bird watching.
Irene will be greatly missed by her children, Jeffrey (Julie) Miller of Horicon, Ann (Dan) Iverson of Wausaukee, David (Linda) Miller of Necedah; her four grandchildren, Jasmin, Jennifer, Joseph, and Joshua; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bob.
A graveside committal service for Irene will be held on Friday, August 25, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with Rev. Mark Wilkens officiating.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com
