Thomas M. Westimayer, 69, of Burnett, passed away Monday August 7, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital surrounded by his loving and caring family.

Tom was born March 16, 1954, in Beaver Dam to Anton and Helen (Marthaler) Westimayer. After graduating from Horicon High School in 1973, he began his lifelong career of 32 years of service at John Deere Horicon works, helping to keep the assembly line running by repairing their air wrenches and tools.

Tom enjoyed his country acreage and his many travels to northern Wisconsin. Hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, kayaking, and biking are some of the many things that Tom enjoyed. A favorite destination was going to Erine’s Cabin with many of his lifelong friends.

Tom had a gift for fixing things and loved putting it to use. The number of repaired cars, lawnmowers, trimmers, and chainsaws he serviced for his family and friends would boggle the mind!

Tom loved his family and enjoyed helping his kids and grandkids anyway he could. He was an awesome father, grandfather, and brother to his nine siblings. Tom’s kind heart and family values touched many lives. People, not things, were most important to Tom. Many people considered Tom to be “family”.

Tom will be deeply missed by his best friend and partner, Desiree Wild; his son, Dylan (Ally) Westimayer; stepchildren, Jason (Michelle) Briena Thompson, Shelly Thompson (Mataya, Chloe Welak), Jason (Sophia, Saischia, Esperanza, Serenity) Vasconelos; his mother, Helen; and siblings, Dave (Jane) Westimayer, Barb (Dale) Keach, Tony (Mary Kay) Westimayer, Patty Spettel (Gary), Susie (Jim) Schumacher, Sandy (Randy) Franke, Mike (Jodie) Westimayer, Jon Westimayer (Elizabeth), Kathy (Wes) Elford; granddaughter, Ella Westimayer; and also nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Anton Westimayer.

A memorial gathering for Tom will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m.

We would like to thank the Horicon EMS, Marshfield Hospital ER and the team at Froedtert Hospital for their compassionate efforts while caring for Tom.

Memorial contributions can be made to have a memorial bench made in Tom’s name and placed on the Wild Goose Trail where he spent many hours riding his bike. Any remaining funds will be put into a college fund for his granddaughter, Ella.

Koepsell Funeral Home is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

