Fillmore F.D. 100th Anniversary Party is Aug. 19 The Fillmore Fire Department (FFD) is turning 100, and its members want everyone in the community and beyond to come and celebrate! The fun kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 12 p.m., at the Fillmore Fire Department (8485 Trading Post Trail, West Bend). The party starts with a parade at noon and a program to follow. Starting at 3 p.m.,