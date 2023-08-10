Daniel “Dan” Lyons, age 65, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away at home August 9, 2023, with his family at his side after a courageous fight from esophageal cancer diagnosed in October, 2022.

He was born on April 3, 1958, in Beaver Dam. He was raised in Horicon, and lived in Milwaukee, after college, moving to Indianapolis, IN, after his marriage and eventually settling in Naperville, IL, in 1992 where he raised his family.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lyons (nee Kuehnle) whom he married June 21, 1986, at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA; father of his devoted sons, Michael (Barbara) Lyons from Atlanta, GA, and Sean (Kathleen) Lyons; and “Papa” to his adored grandchildren, Kaden and Ella from Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Kelly Anderson from Horicon; brother, Patrick (Carol) from Hayward; nieces and nephews, Becca, Aaron, Jackson and Eljah Keneally, Luke, Melissa, Jonathon, and Grace Riehbrandt, Aubrey Anderson, Madalyn and Hunter Lyons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Carrie Lyons (nee Benter).

Dan was a lifelong lover of the outdoors, sports, and physical fitness. Growing up on the Horicon Marsh provided many opportunities for a “Tom Sawyer” childhood as Dan would say; hunting, fishing, and playing pick-up sports provided daily entertainment.

Dan graduated from Horicon High School and was the quarterback for the Marshmen football team, leading the school to its only undefeated season in the school’s history. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science degree where he continued to play football, was a member of the Letterman’s Club and the Conference Athletic Scholastic Honor Roll.

After graduation he became a Private Investigator for Wollermann & Corcoran, Inc. Investigative Services. Dan went on to a long career in consumer products as a Senior Manager of Category Management and Development for Unilever, Pactiv, Reynolds Consumer Products and Mead Johnson Nutrition, retiring in 2015 from corporate life. As a self-taught gym rat his whole life and continuing his passion for physical fitness and helping others to achieve their fitness goals, Dan returned to school to obtain his W.I.T.S certification as a Personal Trainer. He loved his retirement job at the YMCA and was especially proud of his work with the youth and older clients as well until his final retirement in 2022. He continued to make it to the gym throughout his cancer journey which was a great source of pride and motivation for him. More than any job, Dan loved his family and never missed an opportunity to support and cheer for anything his sons were involved in from sports to academics to dancing. He cherished his newest title of Papa and couldn’t wait for each trip to Nashville to give his grandchildren all the attention he could. Dan also came to love summertime at their cottage on Frentress Lake, relaxing on the patio, taking boat rides on the Mississippi, and enjoying all the July 4th shenanigans. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville, IL.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Dan’s life, memorial donations may be directed to the Lyons Family Trust of 2012 toward an educational fund for his current and any future grandchildren or to the Illinois Conservation Foundation, (please indicate your intention in the memo). Dan’s family would like to thank the care teams at the Edward Hospital Cancer Center, the Northwestern Memorial Hospital Proton Center and Sun Crest Hospice for their care and support.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Additional Visitation was Monday, Aug. 14, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home and process to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563 for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Private interment was at Oak Hills Cemetery, Horicon.

For information, please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.