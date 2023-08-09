Stella M. Bauer
Stella M. Bauer, 90, of LeRoy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Stella was born on May 28, 1933, to Frank and Ernestine (Rott) Nellessen. She was a graduate of Mayville High School Class of 1951 and was united in marriage to Willard “Bill” Bauer on August 30, 1952, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy.
Stella was employed at Mayville Metal for many years until her retirement in 1996.
Stella was a longtime member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. She was a member of the Christian Mothers, the prayer line, served as a St. Andrew’s “Angel,” worked on the funeral committee, and helped with the annual Oktoberfest chicken dinner for many years. She enjoyed gardening, listening to the Brewers and Packers, and trips to the casino with her daughters to try her luck on the quarter machines! More than anything, Stella loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended many of their sporting and music events. Holiday gatherings were very important to her, and many cherished family memories were made.
Stella is survived by her children, Sharon Wollerman (Michael Jakubek) of Neenah; Cindy (Hank) Hechimovich of Oshkosh; Renee (Dean) Schwartzmiller of Mayville; Ron (Judy) Bauer of LeRoy; Brian (Shawn) Bauer of Mayville; Lori (Darryl) Wasmund of Mayville; and Ann (Brad) Mueller of LeRoy; her daughter-in-law, Dawn Bauer; her sisters-in-law, Marion Ruddy of DePere; Patricia Sternat of Lomira; Arlien Bauer of LeRoy; and Patricia Nellessen of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren, Melissa (Rob) Ernst, Tricia Wollerman, Shanna (Anthony) Morgan, Brad (Amy) Hechimovich, Blaine Hechimovich, Lucas (Emily) Hechimovich, Nikki (Tyler) Zirbel, Eric (Jessica) Schwartzmiller, Kasey (Travis) Borkenhagen, Corey Bauer, Tasha Bauer, Troy (Rachel) Bauer, Brianna “Sr. Caroline Marie” Bauer, Ashley (Branden) Kluge, Cody (Kelsey) Wasmund, Jesse Wasmund (Katie Tighe), Genesis Miller, Abbie (Sean) Krapfl, and Brandon (Megan) Mueller; 25 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her son, Lee; her son-in-law, David Wollerman; her granddaughter, Kayla Hechimovich; her brother, Vince, and sister-in-law, Arlene Nellessen; her brother, Roger Nellessen; her sister, Dolores, and brother-in-law, Jerome Scharf; her sister, Thelma, and brother-in-law, Roger Stoffel; her in-laws, Herman and Sabina Bauer, Richard and Lorraine Bauer, Gordon Ruddy, Eugene Bauer, and Dennis and Darlene Bauer.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Aug. 11, at 12 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, LeRoy, with Rev. Fr. Sergio Lizama presiding. A visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at St. Andrew Church. A private family entombment took place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac, for the compassionate care provided to Stella during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church Restoration Fund.
Koepsell Funeral Home, Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.Koepsellfh.com.