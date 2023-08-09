Stella M. Bauer, 90, of LeRoy, passed away peace­fully on Tues­day, Aug. 8, 2023, at Hos­pice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Stella was born on May 28, 1933, to Frank and Ernes­tine (Rott) Nel­lessen. She was a grad­u­ate of Mayville High School Class of 1951 and was united in mar­riage to Willard “Bill” Bauer on Au­gust 30, 1952, at St. An­drew Catholic Church in LeRoy.

Stella was em­ployed at Mayville Metal for many years until her re­tire­ment in 1996.

Stella was a long­time mem­ber of St. An­drew Catholic Church in LeRoy. She was a mem­ber of the Chris­t­ian Moth­ers, the prayer line, served as a St. An­drew’s “Angel,” worked on the fu­neral com­mit­tee, and helped with the an­nual Ok­to­ber­fest chicken din­ner for many years. She en­joyed gar­den­ing, lis­ten­ing to the Brew­ers and Pack­ers, and trips to the casino with her daugh­ters to try her luck on the quar­ter ma­chines! More than any­thing, Stella loved spend­ing time with her fam­ily, es­pe­cially the grand­chil­dren and great-grand­chil­dren and at­tended many of their sport­ing and music events. Hol­i­day gath­er­ings were very im­por­tant to her, and many cher­ished fam­ily mem­o­ries were made.

Stella is sur­vived by her chil­dren, Sharon Woller­man (Michael Jakubek) of Neenah; Cindy (Hank) Hechi­movich of Oshkosh; Renee (Dean) Schwartzmiller of Mayville; Ron (Judy) Bauer of LeRoy; Brian (Shawn) Bauer of Mayville; Lori (Dar­ryl) Was­mund of Mayville; and Ann (Brad) Mueller of LeRoy; her daugh­ter-in-law, Dawn Bauer; her sis­ters-in-law, Mar­ion Ruddy of De­Pere; Pa­tri­cia Ster­nat of Lomira; Ar­lien Bauer of LeRoy; and Pa­tri­cia Nel­lessen of Fond du Lac; her grand­chil­dren, Melissa (Rob) Ernst, Tri­cia Woller­man, Shanna (An­thony) Mor­gan, Brad (Amy) Hechi­movich, Blaine Hechi­movich, Lucas (Emily) Hechi­movich, Nikki (Tyler) Zir­bel, Eric (Jes­sica) Schwartzmiller, Kasey (Travis) Borken­hagen, Corey Bauer, Tasha Bauer, Troy (Rachel) Bauer, Bri­anna “Sr. Car­o­line Marie” Bauer, Ash­ley (Bran­den) Kluge, Cody (Kelsey) Was­mund, Jesse Was­mund (Katie Tighe), Gen­e­sis Miller, Abbie (Sean) Krapfl, and Bran­don (Megan) Mueller; 25 great-grand­chil­dren; nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives and friends.

Stella was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her hus­band, Bill; her son, Lee; her son-in-law, David Woller­man; her grand­daugh­ter, Kayla Hechi­movich; her brother, Vince, and sis­ter-in-law, Ar­lene Nel­lessen; her brother, Roger Nel­lessen; her sis­ter, Do­lores, and brother-in-law, Jerome Scharf; her sis­ter, Thelma, and brother-in-law, Roger Stof­fel; her in-laws, Her­man and Sabina Bauer, Richard and Lor­raine Bauer, Gor­don Ruddy, Eu­gene Bauer, and Den­nis and Dar­lene Bauer.

A Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial was held on Fri­day, Aug. 11, at 12 p.m. at St. An­drew Catholic Church, LeRoy, with Rev. Fr. Ser­gio Lizama pre­sid­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion was held on Fri­day, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at St. An­drew Church. A pri­vate fam­ily en­tomb­ment took place at the Shrine of Rest Mau­soleum in Fond du Lac.

The fam­ily ex­tends their heart­felt ap­pre­ci­a­tion to the staff at Hos­pice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac, for the com­pas­sion­ate care pro­vided to Stella dur­ing her final days.

In lieu of flow­ers, memo­ri­als may be di­rected to St. An­drew Catholic Church Restora­tion Fund.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home, Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. On­line con­do­lences may be made at www.​Koepsellfh.​com.

