RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Sat beneath a tent at the Eden Firemen’s Picnic. Just soaked up a Sunday aft’s sunlight and the oompah blare of a polka band. Ears rang like Ma Bell for a while. Is there anything to rival the small-town exuberance of a crowd? On the upside, met Scott Miller, a sibling to a former classmate. Chatted with Chris Gudex, who rode the bus with