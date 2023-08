A Journey To Peru

| PUBLISHER LETTER | A Journey To Peru Dear Reader, This is a story of a missionary, a mission, a family, and a community of learners. Sister Marie Esterre was a devoted nun of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in St Paul, Minnesota. In the late 1960s, she became the Mother Superior of the order’s congregation in Arequipa, Peru. Sr. Marie also was my aunt. During a Christmas visit