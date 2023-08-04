Noreda G. Hanni, 85, of Mayville passed away peace­fully with fam­ily by her side on Wednes­day, Aug. 2, 2023, at Au­rora Med­ical Cen­ter in Grafton.

Noreda was born in Dodge County on Au­gust 17, 1937, to Arnold and Mabel (Pahl) Pagel. She at­tended Hori­con schools.

She was mar­ried to Roland “Rol­lie” Hanni on June 21, 1959, in Mayville.

Noreda was em­ployed many years with Mayville Metal until her re­tire­ment.

Noreda was a mem­ber of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

She loved spend­ing time with her fam­ily, es­pe­cially her grand­chil­dren and great-grand­chil­dren and en­joyed cheer­ing them on in their base­ball, soft­ball, and hockey games.

Noreda is sur­vived by her chil­dren, Karen (Bob) Wendt of Mayville, Tim Hanni of Mayville, Randy (Sherri) Hanni of Mayville, and Con­nie Hanni of Hori­con; her sis­ter, Elaine Birr of Beaver Dam; nine grand­chil­dren; 14 great-grand­chil­dren; other rel­a­tives and friends.

She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; hus­band, Roland, in 2001; son, Jerome Hanni; sis­ters, Donna Neitzel and Lois Pagel; brother, Duane Pagel; one grand­daugh­ter; and one great-grand­son.

A pri­vate fam­ily fu­neral ser­vice will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. In­ter­ment will take place at St. John Ceme­tery in Mayville.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. On­line con­do­lences may be made at www.​koepsellfh.​com.

