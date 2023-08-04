Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Noreda G. Hanni

Noreda G. Hanni Noreda G. Hanni

Noreda G. Hanni, 85, of Mayville passed away peace­fully with fam­ily by her side on Wednes­day, Aug. 2, 2023, at Au­rora Med­ical Cen­ter in Grafton.
Noreda was born in Dodge County on Au­gust 17, 1937, to Arnold and Mabel (Pahl) Pagel. She at­tended Hori­con schools.
She was mar­ried to Roland “Rol­lie” Hanni on June 21, 1959, in Mayville.
Noreda was em­ployed many years with Mayville Metal until her re­tire­ment.
Noreda was a mem­ber of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
She loved spend­ing time with her fam­ily, es­pe­cially her grand­chil­dren and great-grand­chil­dren and en­joyed cheer­ing them on in their base­ball, soft­ball, and hockey games.
Noreda is sur­vived by her chil­dren, Karen (Bob) Wendt of Mayville, Tim Hanni of Mayville, Randy (Sherri) Hanni of Mayville, and Con­nie Hanni of Hori­con; her sis­ter, Elaine Birr of Beaver Dam; nine grand­chil­dren; 14 great-grand­chil­dren; other rel­a­tives and friends.
She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; hus­band, Roland, in 2001; son, Jerome Hanni; sis­ters, Donna Neitzel and Lois Pagel; brother, Duane Pagel; one grand­daugh­ter; and one great-grand­son.
A pri­vate fam­ily fu­neral ser­vice will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. In­ter­ment will take place at St. John Ceme­tery in Mayville.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. On­line con­do­lences may be made at www.​koepsellfh.​com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Diane Mary Louise Compton
Dodge County Pionier

Diane Mary Louise Compton

Diane Mary Louise Comp­ton, 75, of Waupun, passed away un­ex­pect­edly on Mon­day, July 31,...

Posted on

Curtis Louis Scheunemann
Kewaskum Statesman

Curtis Louis Scheunemann

Curtis Louis Scheunemann, age 76 years, of Farmington, was called home to be with the Lord on...

Posted on

Earl Charles Meyer Sr.
Campbellsport News

Earl Charles Meyer Sr.

Our Gracious Father has called Earl Charles Meyer Sr. home on this day, August 1, 2023, at his home...

Posted on

Milford Alford Oestreich
Campbellsport News

Milford Alford Oestreich

  Milford “Mick” Alford Oestreich left this world to join his Heavenly Father on Monday,...

Posted on

Paul Alfred Liermann Jr.
Kewaskum Statesman

Paul Alfred Liermann Jr.

  Paul Alfred Liermann Jr., age 87, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Agrace...

Posted on

Edward Ernest Weise, Jr.
Campbellsport News

Edward Ernest Weise, Jr.

  Edward Ernest Weise, Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by his family...

Posted on