Diane Mary Louise Compton

Diane Mary Louise Comp­ton, 75, of Waupun, passed away un­ex­pect­edly on Mon­day, July 31, 2023, at Waupun Memo­r­ial Hos­pi­tal.

Diane was born on July 27, 1948, in Illi­nois and re­cently cel­e­brated her 75th birth­day sur­rounded by fam­ily and friends. She was adopted in in­fancy by Her­man and Erna (Hun­dert­mark) Fo­er­ster.

Diane grad­u­ated in 1966 from Green Bay West High School.

Diane was pre­vi­ously mar­ried to Terry Bowlby, fa­ther of Tom Bowlby. She was later united in mar­riage to Michael Comp­ton on April 26, 1975 in Green Bay. They resided in Green Bay for 10 years be­fore mov­ing to the Waupun area.

Diane en­joyed going to the casino, rid­ing her Harley 125 in her younger years and going to con­certs. She loved tend­ing to her flow­ers, bird watch­ing and swim­ming. Diane looked for­ward to trav­el­ing, camp­ing and fish­ing with fam­ily and friends. She was a mother fig­ure to many and will be deeply missed.

Diane is sur­vived by her chil­dren, Tom Bowlby, Niki Comp­ton Hill and Michaela (Paul Con­rad) Comp­ton; three grand­chil­dren, Chance Bowlby, Oliver Wa­ter­worth and Caiden Con­rad; ex­tended fam­ily, Kim Cos­grove; and her spe­cial dog, Nala.

She was pre­ceded in death by her hus­band Michael Comp­ton and her par­ents, Her­man and Erna Fo­er­ster.

A Cel­e­bra­tion of life will be held for fam­ily and friends at the Comp­ton Fam­ily home (Mom’s house) at 3 p.m. on Sat­ur­day, Aug. 12.

Kohls Com­mu­nity Fu­neral Home, www.​kohlsfh.​com

