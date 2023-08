Why Pipestone?

| WHAT WAS LOST | Why Pipestone? KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR Somewhere off the monotonous drive of I-90 is a special place where Native Americans quarry the rock that defines the landscape once covered with buffalo. Pipestone, Minn., is not just about getting away, it is about understanding what is here. Basic Selling Points From a planning and budget standpoint, the trip is about as