Our Gracious Father has called Earl Charles Meyer Sr. home on this day, August 1, 2023, at his home in Cascade (Chinatown).

Earl was born February 25, 1937, at his parents’ home on Hwy V, Kewaskum, WI. He is the son of Arthur and Hildegard (Backhaus) Meyer. Earl married Ada Mae Heaslip (Baeckmann) on October 27, 1956. They had seven children together. After they divorced, Earl found his soul mate, Joan Breitenfield, spending over 30 years together. Earl and Joan traveled the world and visited all but five states in the U.S.

At a young age, Earl worked as a farmer. He went on to work at Regal Ware, Mill Tool & Die, and Giddings & Lewis, where he retired. Earl was definitely a jack-of-all trades. After retirement, Earl had a small engine shop and did carpentry and plumbing work for Vista. He lived his life following God’s will and truly had a kind and generous heart. Earl was always there with a helping hand for anyone in need. He was devoted to his family, friends, and to God. Anyone who knew him knows his memory will last with us forever, until we join him in Heaven.

Earl is survived by his children, Cheryl (Dean) Larson, Christine Meyer, Anita Day, Michael (Linda) Meyer, Kenneth (Kelly) Meyer, Dawn (Steve Rothe) Meyer, Barb Domanek, and Dale, Dave, and Jimmy Breitenfield. He is further survived by a sister, Marie Heider; brothers, Jerry (Mary) Meyer, David (Pat) Meyer, Roger (Margarita) Meyer, Dennis (Linda) Meyer, and Alan (Mary) Meyer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Meyer; 20 grandchildren, Tanya (Mike) Sutton, Frank Woznick Jr., Jackie (Brad) Forrest, Bryan (Amber) Meyer, Earl (Samantha) Meyer III, Angelica (Eric) Wachdorf, Devin, Star, and Joshua (Andrea) Meyer, Jenna Langolf, Laura Garcia, Tyler, and Shane Meyer, Samantha (Corey) Deising, Lucia (Phil) Neighbor, Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Karissa Kaehler, Cassandra (Robert) Ortega, and Ricky Volm Jr.; 37 great-grandchildren Joseph (Tiffany) Addams, Pollen Marigold, Tatum (Alex) Nierman-Diaz, Braydon Isham, Bethany Woznick, Dylan Forrest, Jayla and Oliver Meyer, Earl Meyer IV, Hunter and Mason Meyer, Javin, Anisty, Darrian, Autumn Rose, Jenada and Nadaya Meyer, Landon and Leah Meyer, Ayden and Kaylie Kelly, Bladen Kearns, Alex Garcia, Binx, Roslynn, and Damian Meyer, Madyson Neighbor, Bentley, Brayleigh, and Bristol Kaehler, Hailey and William Kaehler, Nova and Chevelle Kaehler, Alana and Connor Hay, and Paige Bonney; two great-great-grandchildren, Christopher Isham and Carson Meyer; many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Hildegard Meyer; two sons, Theodore and Earl Meyer Jr.; his long-time girlfriend and soul mate, Joan Breitenfield; granddaughter, Morgan Meyer; two great-grandsons, Jaeden Sutton and Tristen Isham; his brother, Robert Meyer; his sister, Lorraine Marquardt; son-in-law, Rick Day; and two brothers-in-laws, Earl Heider and Gerald Marquardt.

Visitation: Earl’s family will greet relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S. Helena Street, in Campbellsport.

Service: A service for Earl will be held at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport on Wednesday. Rev. Paul Cerny will officiate and burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

