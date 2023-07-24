Campbellsport News
Karen Kay Kleinke

Karen Kay Kleinke was born on March 11, 1963, the daughter of Vincent Nigh and Elvira Nigh.
   Karen passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Fond du Lac, surrounded in the love of her family.
She graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1982, then received her Associate Degree in Nursing at Moraine Park Technical College. Karen worked as a school nurse for Madison Public Schools as a Special Needs Nurse. Karen also worked at the Kewaskum Boys and Girls Club for a brief time.
Left behind to forever cherish Karen’s memory include her daughter, Lindsey (Jason) McClaren; four grandchildren she loved so dearly, Kaylynn Faulkner, Cole Faulkner, Noah McClaren, and Jonah McClaren. She is further survived by her father, Vincent; brother, Michael; and sister, Connie (William) Wolf.
Preceding Karen in death include her mother, Elvira; and brother, Randy, who passed in infancy.
According to Karen’s wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of that, perhaps consider honoring her memory by doing her favorite hobbies, such as fishing at local lakes and shopping.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Karen’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.
