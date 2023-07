RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR This one’s for the birds. Country dweller and city resident alike, many of us have fed our feathered friends and continue to do so. In a small way, it gives the sense how we’re all – humans, flora and fauna interconnected, how each species survival depends on the rest. And we’re amply rewarded when dawn breaks and we hear those sweet avian