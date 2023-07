Hidden Serenity Nominated as Top B&B in Nation

Hidden Serenity Nominated as Top B&B in Nation Farmington bed and breakfast in running to be named by USA Today as one of the nation’s 10 best ANNE TRAUTNER JOURNALIST Hidden Serenity Bed and Breakfast in Farmington is in the running for being named one of the top 10 bed and breakfast establishments in the country by USA Today. “It was very unexpected,” said Sally Cochran, who