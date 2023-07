Eden Meat Market Breaks Ground on Rebuilding Project

MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR The plans are in motion, the dirt has been moved and Eden Meat Market – after a November 2022 fire damaged its former property on village's Main Street – is just a few steps closer to reopening at a