On Glenway Wescott

| ENJOY EVERY SANDWICH | On Glenway Wescott MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR Starting in this edition, the newspaper will be rolling out an extensive multi-part historical piece – written by our intern Leah Henckel – on Glenway Wescott. Wescott was a Kewaskum-native (former West Bend High School student) and 1920s-era expatriate author who is perhaps most famous for his novel The