Edith A. Fox
Edith A. Fox, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. After struggling for many years with dementia, she was reunited in heaven, wholly and completely, with her husband James, who preceded her in death on November 17, 2022.
She was born Edith Arlene Pigott on June 15, 1938, in Granton, the daughter of the late Harley and Bernice (nee Downer) Pigott. After her graduation from Granton High School, Edith moved to Fond du Lac.
On June 27, 1959, Edith was united in marriage to Jim at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eden. [Small-town boy] Jim liked to tease her that she was “from the sticks,” but “the sticks” were an eventual favorite vacation destination of the family they grew together in Fond du Lac.
Her devotion to children of all ages was manifested in the many things for which she volunteered: PTA, “room mother,” classroom volunteer, CCD volunteer, CYO dance and camp chaperone. Her love for her children and grandchildren looked like homemade cookies, cinnamon rolls, Easter bunnies, raspberry tortes, hickory nut fudge, strawberry jam, pancakes, furniture and home restoration, baby-sitting and dog-sitting, funnel ball at the local playground, quilts, and cheers from the hockey stands, gym bleachers and field side lines. She enjoyed her yearly trips to California with Jim to visit their son and his family.
Edith kept the little yellow house on First Street, their family home for almost 60 years, tidy inside and out. She preferred productive pastimes and hobbies. Edith gardened, canned and froze her bounty, quilted, sewed, embroidered, and baked. She was always a good steward of the gifts God gave her. After a full day, Edith could be found relaxing with a bowl of ice cream or a handful of peanut M&M’s.
She did two work stints at Service Motors Ford in the office (before and after having children) but spent most of her working career as a pharmacy technician at St. Agnes Hospital.
Edith is survived by her children, Diane (David) Dray of Wauwatosa, David (Debra) Fox of Escondido, CA, Joanne (Keith) Stephany of Fond du Lac, and Suzanne (Michael) Fox-Cerney of Eldorado; grandchildren, Adriana Dray, Vincent Dray, Jamie (Jonathan) Ortega, Jonathan Fox, Justin Fox, Benjamin Stephany, Beth Stephany, and great-granddaughter, Adalynn Ortega. Edith was one of thirteen children and is survived by her sisters, Gladys Karl, Doris Gardner, and Rosalie Hamburg.
Edith and Jim lived their last years at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport, a place brimming with love and support for the residents. The family would like to thank Brooklyn and her amazing staff for their care of Edith and Jim for the past two years.
A combined Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Edith and James will be on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. with visitation immediately preceding beginning at 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Eden.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.