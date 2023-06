The Beauty in ‘Broken’

| IT ALL STARTS WITH YOU | The Beauty in ‘Broken’ JAMIE LYNN GOURLIE CONTRIBUTOR Dearest You, Do you see the beauty in all that is broken? What if it’s not actually broken? What if its purpose isn’t/wasn’t for the seemingly obvious purpose? My daughter gave me a coffee mug last Christmas. It was by far my favorite, as it included so much of what I love, including the color