Kewaskum Chamber Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘Party on the Pavement’

The Kewaskum Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 10th annual "Party on the Pavement," on Tuesday June 20, in downtown Kewaskum. This event will be located in the parking lot, at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 28, and there will be no entrance fee. The Kewaskum Chamber is excited to offer 12 hours of live entertainment