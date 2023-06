Kewaskum Allows Dogs in Village Parks

Kewaskum Allows Dogs in Village Parks STATESMAN STAFF The Village of Kewaskum’s canine residents may have been howling at the moon in excitement after a recent ordinance change altered the laws to officially allow dogs in all village parks as of last week Monday, June 5. Under chapter 66, section 1 of the village’s code – which outlines “Conduct in Village Parks” – prior to last