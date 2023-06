Graduation Ink Expands in Kewaskum

Graduation Ink, a small family-owned business that supplies diplomas to all 50 states as well as international locations, is expanding by putting up a new 5,000 square-foot building in Kewaskum. Using all local vendors, the building located at 109 Hillcrest Road will also offer a 1,000 squarefoot wing as rental space. In the future, that