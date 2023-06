Horicon Mayor Encourages Better Care of Free Kayaks

Horicon Mayor Encourages Better Care of Free Kayaks MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR The best things in life are free, but sometimes there is a hidden cost to that price. In Horicon, the city’s free kayak program has been a hit with locals and visitors, but Mayor Josh Maas used a personal social media account over the weekend to encourage better care of the feature. “I’m asking