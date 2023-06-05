On June 3rd, 2023, John A. Steger passed away at Froedtert Hospital with his loving family by his side, at the age of 79.

John was born on February 9, 1944, in Beaver Dam, the son of Earl and Clara (Strasser) Steger.

He was married to the love of his life Ardis Schultz on July 14, 1962. They raised three children together: John, Christine and Wendy.

John was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lake Puckaway was his second home; life was complete when he was spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, and friends on the pontoon and making “Papa’s world-famous waffles”. He treasured the annual hunting trip in fall of the year with his son, son-in-law, grandsons, brother-in-laws, and special nephew, Chad. Arizona was a place the whole family enjoyed making countless memories. Always welcomed with open arms by our Arizona Kominska family.

John retired from Seneca Foods in 2005 and spent 19 years retired, creating a lifetime of memories with his family and loving wife. John would tell all he knew that “he was the richest man in the world!” Not because he had money, but because of the love of his family and all that knew him.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ardis Steger; son, John and Dawn Steger; daughter, Christine and David Churchill; daughter, Wendy and Cory Baker; grandchildren, Travis (Lauren) and Trent (Danielle) Steger, Samantha (Brad) Prinsen, Zachary, Alexander (Emily) and Madison Churchill., Riley and Georgia Baker.; great-grandchildren, Reese, Wrenly, Beckett, Boston and Bodhi Steger, and coming in 2023 two new great-grandbabies. He is further survived by brothers, Grant (Kelly) and Keith (Kristin) Steger, sisters, Deborah (Gary) Bortz and Sonja Cears; brothers-in-law, Allen (Marlis) Schultz, Robert (Shirley) Schultz; sister-in-law, Geraldine (Kent) Kominska; special niece, Trisha (Joe) Hanni and their children, Preston, Kennedy and Hudson, as well countless treasured nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Earl, Clara, and Jackie Steger; parents-in-law, Victor and Laverne Schultz; and brother, Earl Steger Jr.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John took place on Tuesday, June 13, at 12 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa with Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation for John was held on Tuesday, June 13, at church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Inurnment took place at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Tadeo A. Diaz Balderrama, AnnMarie Swanson APNP, and the entire Cardiac team at SSM for their loving care for the past several years.

Memorials in memory of John may be directed to SSM Health Dale Michels Heart & Vascular Care.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Written by “Denise” a very special nurse Froedtert CVICU The Wind That Blows the Trees I’m at rest, I’m safe from harm, For me please do not cry…For I’m not gone. I’ll be the sun that shines up in the sky…I’ll be the stars that shine at night. I’ll be the winter snow that falls, I’ll be the bright red autumn leaves. I’m at rest, I am resting here at home. Please do not weep, For I am never gone… I do not suffer, I do not cry for now, I am at ease… Please weep no more and watch for me, The wind that blows in the trees.

John 14:1-3

Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me. There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am.

“I don’t have much bank account; my cash on hand is small. But tell me, what are riches, but contentment after all? Other folks may think I’m poor, but I know it’s not so, Cause when I count my blessings, I’m the richest man I know!” Written By: Felice and Boudleaux Bryant

