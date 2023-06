Cougars Edge Wautoma, Win Region Over W.L.A.

COACH DAN HEISDORF CHS SOFTBALL The varsity softball team beat Wautoma 9-8 in a regional semi-final game last Tuesday, May 23. The Hornets' defense struggled in the first inning giving up five unearned runs. Sam Schodrow led off with a walk. Kylie Krueger laid down a sac bunt, however, the pitcher tried to get Schodrow at second and