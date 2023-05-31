Beverly “Bev” A. Kirchner (nee Schubert) of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023, with her family at her side, at the age of 86.

She was born December 20, 1936, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Stanley “Billy” and Dorothy Schubert. She was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend and graduated from Rufus King High School in 1955.

Beverly was united in marriage to Elton Kirchner on December 27, 1957, and settled in the Town of Kewaskum, where she raised her three loving children.

Beverly enjoyed working with the many people in the community as a Real Estate Broker, since July 1974 through West Grove Realty, Coldwell Banker, Purdential, Shorewest and First Weber Realty; and she retired after 45 years. Entering retirement, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren, and enjoyed bowling on various fall leagues. Bev enjoyed life immensely and was often caught reading a favorite book and tending to her flowers, to attract the many birds she loved to watch – “Whenever you see a cardinal, that’s her watching over you – so don’t cry for her – but embrace life and all it has to offer.”

Those Bev leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Elton, of 65 years; two sons, Mark Kirchner and Russ Kirchner; daughter, Sandra Kirchner, all of Kewaskum; three beautiful and loving granddaughters, Makinley, Harper, and Paige Kirchner, all from Kewaskum. She is further survived by other relatives.

Bev’s family welcomed immediate relatives and friends to celebrate her life on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. A private Funeral Service for Bev was held on Tuesday, June 6, at Good Shepherd EV Lutheran Church, West Bend, with the Rev. Robert Hein officiating. Private entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park. Memorials can be left in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the friends, neighbors, and healthcare staff who comforted Bev in her final hours.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com