Joan V. Wirtz Justman

Born in Fond du Lac on January 16, 1939, and passed into the Lord’s arms on May 23,2023.

Joan married the love of her life, Denis, on April 25, 1959. He served in the US Air Force for 20 years which had the family moving to several states, including FL, IN, SD, HI, KS, and TX, where they retired. During retirement they built a beautiful log cabin on Lake O’ the Pines and enjoyed lake views and entertaining family and friends.

Joan was a polio and post-polio survivor, which never stopped her from enjoying the things she loved. Along with her husband of 64 years, she enjoyed RVing 48 states and six providences in Canada. Joan loved dancing, tending to her beautiful flowers, oil painting, decorating her home and cooking for her family.

Family was everything to Joan, and her spirit will live on with her survivors, husband, Denis; daughters, Connie and Sandy; son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Emilie; her granddaughter, Savannah; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial will be held at the Justman Family home in Burleson, TX, on June 11, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate, in her memory, to: A Cancer Society near you.

