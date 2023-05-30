Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

David Edwin Hodge

David Edwin Hodge, age 67, passed away un­ex­pect­edly at his home on Fri­day, May 26, 2023. Dave, known to many as “Hodgie”, was born on Au­gust 18, 1955, the only child of William and Hazel Hodge.
He lived his en­tire life on the farm on the edge of the Hori­con Marsh. In the early years, he farmed the land, later he had sev­eral large gar­dens. Dave loved and re­spected his land, and es­pe­cially en­joyed hunt­ing on it.
Dave grad­u­ated from Mayville High School in 1974. He went on to work at TAB Prod­ucts of Mayville, where he made sev­eral life­long friends.
For many years, Dave shot trap at the Mayville Gun Club and Lomira Sports­man’s Club – again mak­ing life­long friends. He was also a mem­ber of Brownsville Sports­man’s Club, help­ing with chicken fries and the re­leas­ing of birds.
Dave en­joyed col­lect­ing and shoot­ing guns. An­other hobby was wood­work­ing, a skill passed down to him from his grand­fa­ther, Edwin Mess­ner. Dave also en­joyed work­ing with plants and flow­ers. He made up beau­ti­ful bas­kets and pots which dec­o­rate the Hodge land­scape all sum­mer. Dave was also known to cruise the neigh­bor­hood, check­ing local field work, and often, stop­ping by for a visit.
He is sur­vived by many good friends and neigh­bors, and sev­eral cousins.
Dave was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents.
VIS­I­TA­TION: Dave’s fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends on Fri­day, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Myrhum-Pat­ten Ki­et­zer-Miller Fu­neral and Cre­ma­tion Care Ser­vice, 350 Main Street, Lomira.
SER­VICE: A memo­r­ial ser­vice in honor of Dave will fol­low the vis­i­ta­tion at 11 a.m. at the fu­neral home.
Do­na­tion’s in Dave’s mem­ory may be made to the Brownsville Fire De­part­ment, or the Fly­way Clay Slay­ers; a youth trap­shoot­ing team from Lomira and Mayville School Dis­tricts.
Myrhum – Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with Dave’s arrange­ments. Ad­di­tional in­for­ma­tion and guest book can be found at myrhum-pat­ten.com.

