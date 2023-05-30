David Edwin Hodge
David Edwin Hodge, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dave, known to many as “Hodgie”, was born on August 18, 1955, the only child of William and Hazel Hodge.
He lived his entire life on the farm on the edge of the Horicon Marsh. In the early years, he farmed the land, later he had several large gardens. Dave loved and respected his land, and especially enjoyed hunting on it.
Dave graduated from Mayville High School in 1974. He went on to work at TAB Products of Mayville, where he made several lifelong friends.
For many years, Dave shot trap at the Mayville Gun Club and Lomira Sportsman’s Club – again making lifelong friends. He was also a member of Brownsville Sportsman’s Club, helping with chicken fries and the releasing of birds.
Dave enjoyed collecting and shooting guns. Another hobby was woodworking, a skill passed down to him from his grandfather, Edwin Messner. Dave also enjoyed working with plants and flowers. He made up beautiful baskets and pots which decorate the Hodge landscape all summer. Dave was also known to cruise the neighborhood, checking local field work, and often, stopping by for a visit.
He is survived by many good friends and neighbors, and several cousins.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents.
VISITATION: Dave’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Myrhum-Patten Kietzer-Miller Funeral and Cremation Care Service, 350 Main Street, Lomira.
SERVICE: A memorial service in honor of Dave will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Donation’s in Dave’s memory may be made to the Brownsville Fire Department, or the Flyway Clay Slayers; a youth trapshooting team from Lomira and Mayville School Districts.
Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dave’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at myrhum-patten.com.