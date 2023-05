Local Community Theater Advances to National Festival

Local Community Theater Advances to National Festival Just three weeks after winning a major national award, the chairman of the Kettle Moraine Players (KMP) will be heading to the AACTfest National Festival in Louisville, Ky. in June to receive the award, accompained by five more individuals from KMP. During the week of June 17-22, 12 theatre companies will present shows to determine who is